An earthquake, registered at 7.2, momentarily stopped today’s NJPW show in Sendai during a six-man tag (KENTA, Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi).

As seen in the clips below, the cameras could be seen shaking and then pointed to the ceiling. NJPW did a about a 30 minute break to check that the venue was still safe to occupy and then restarted the event.

In regards to the tournament, Will Ospreay defeated David Finlay via pinfall to move to tomorrow’s finals. Shingo Takagi also beat last year’s winner, EVIL, by pinfall to advance.

Ospreay and Takagi will now meet to decide who faces IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis on April 4.

The Road to Sakura Genesis tour will run from March 28 through April 1.