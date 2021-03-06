New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup continued yesterday with Toru Yano defeating Bad Luck Fale and Hirooki Goto eliminating Taichi. Earlier today, Minoru Suzuki beat Tomoaki Honma, KENTA defeated Juice Robinson, and Shingo Takagi took out Kazuchika Okada.

The winner of the tournament receives a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis. The New Japan Cup moves along tomorrow with Garbiel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Will Ospreay vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Below is a look at the bracket:

Left Side:

* Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima

* The Great-O-Khan defeated Tetsuya Naito

* Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Hirooki Goto defeated Taichi

* Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tomaoki Honma

* KENTA defeated Juice Robinson

Right Side:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Toa Henare vs. Jay White (winner faces Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has previously won the tournament twice)

For the upcoming New Japan Cup USA, qualifiers began on last night’s NJPW Strong. Here are the full results from the show:

* Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin defeated Clark Connors and Kevin Knight

* Tom Lawlor defeated The DKC (NJC USA Qualifier)

* Lio Rush defeated Rocky Romero (NJC USA Qualifier)