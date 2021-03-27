This year’s NJPW New Japan Cup USA tournament is finalized with eight wrestlers looking to gain the opportunity to challenge for the IWGP US Champion, currently held by Jon Moxley.

The first round matches are:

* Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush

* Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson

* Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor

* Hikuleo vs. Fred Rosser

Every wrestler won a qualifying match to gain entry into the tournament. Connors or Rush face either King or Dickinson, and Narita or Lawlor go against Hikuleo or Rosser in the semis.

Matches begin on the Friday, April 2 episode of NJPW Strong and will run throughout the month.

KENTA won last year’s tournament, and fell short in his match against Moxley last month.