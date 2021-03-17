NJPW has announced the full card for the New Japan Cup in Shizuoka. The event takes place on Thursday, March 18.

Two New Japan Cup quarterfinals are on the card, Jay White vs. David Finlay and SANADA vs. Will Ospreay.

EVIL and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the semi-finals during the March 16 event at Korakuen Hall. Takagi defeated KENTA to advance and EVIL defeated Toru Yano to advance.

The New Japan Cup finals are on Sunday, March 21 with the winner getting an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.

Below is the full card for the Thursday event:

* Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata

* Bad Luck Fale & KENTA vs. Toa Henare & Juice Robinson

* EVIL, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori vs. BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, & Shingo Takagi

* New Japan Cup 2021 Quarterfinal Match:

David Finlay vs. Jay White

* New Japan Cup 2021 Quarterfinal Match:

SANADA vs. Will Ospreay