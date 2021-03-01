NJPW announced the bracket for this month’s New Japan Cup where the winner receives a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis. The tournament begins on March 4 with the finals taking place on March 21.
Left Side:
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb (winner faces EVIL, who received a first round bye for winning last year’s tournament)
* Tetsuya Naito vs. The Great-O-Khan
* Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
* Tomaoki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Juice Robinson vs. KENTA
Right Side:
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay
* Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA
* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Toa Henare vs. Jay White (winner faces Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has previously won the tournament twice)
In other New Japan Cup news, there will also be a USA tournament, beginning on April 2 on NJPW Strong. It will be an eight-man tournament with the winner receiving a shot against IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley. KENTA won last year’s tournament, and lost to Moxley earlier this week.
Two qualifying matches will take place on March 5: Tom Lawlor vs. The DKC, and Rocky Romero goes against Lio Rush.
With first round byes for NEVER Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and 2020 winner EVIL, this is your official New Japan Cup bracket!
Who do you have? The action kicks off LIVE and in English Thursday on @njpwworld!https://t.co/2AmxlTn0ES#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/2t4CXnhLTK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 1, 2021