NJPW announced the bracket for this month’s New Japan Cup where the winner receives a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis. The tournament begins on March 4 with the finals taking place on March 21.

Left Side:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb (winner faces EVIL, who received a first round bye for winning last year’s tournament)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. The Great-O-Khan

* Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

* Tomaoki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson vs. KENTA

Right Side:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Toa Henare vs. Jay White (winner faces Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has previously won the tournament twice)

In other New Japan Cup news, there will also be a USA tournament, beginning on April 2 on NJPW Strong. It will be an eight-man tournament with the winner receiving a shot against IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley. KENTA won last year’s tournament, and lost to Moxley earlier this week.

Two qualifying matches will take place on March 5: Tom Lawlor vs. The DKC, and Rocky Romero goes against Lio Rush.