New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to reveal the new IWGP World Heavyweight Title belt next week.

NJPW announced this morning that the new IWGP World Heavyweight Title belt will be revealed at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan next Tuesday, March 30 during the Road to Sakura Genesis event.

The title will then be defended for the first time on Sunday, April 4 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo during the Sakura Genesis 2021 show as champion Kota Ibushi puts it up against Will Ospreay in the main event of the night.

NJPW previously announced that the IWGP Heavyweight Title and the IWGP Intercontinental Title would be merged into the new IWGP World Heavyweight Title. Ibushi’s win over El Desperado at the NJPW 49th Anniversary Show on March 4 marked the final defense for both of those titles, essentially ending their lineages. The titles were officially unified after that win with Ibushi becoming the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Ibushi won both titles back in early January during Day One of Wrestle Kingdom 15, by defeating Tetsuya Naito.

The IWGP Heavyweight Title has been around since June 1987 when WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki defeated Masa Saito in a tournament final at the IWGP Champion Series 1987 event to become the inaugural champion. The IWGP Intercontinental Title dates back to May 2011 when MVP defeated Toru Yano in a tournament final during the “Invasion Tour 2011: Attack on East Coast” show in Philadelphia.

NJPW noted that the events will air live on NJPW World.

