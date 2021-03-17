The NWA has announced the opponent for former WWE and Impact star Tyrus at their upcoming Back For The Attack pay-per-view.

It was previously announced that Tyrus will be making his NWA debut at Back For The Attack. The NWA announced this afternoon that Tyrus will be going up against JR Kratos, who is one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions with Aron Stevens. Stevens is set to challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title at the pay-per-view.

There is still no word yet on who will face former WWE and Impact star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) in his NWA debut.

NWA Back For The Attack takes place on Sunday, March 21 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. “The Pope” Elijah Burke (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus debuts vs. NWA World Tag Team Champion JR Kratos

Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut