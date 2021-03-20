NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night 1) will feature NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in the main event. Shirai chose Gonzalez as her opponent for the upcoming show.

“Io, you’re brave girl, but, I don’t think you’re ready for a competitor like me,” Gonzalez said to Muscle and Fitness, who first reported the news. “The last powerhouse she faced was Rhea Ripley — and that was months ago. I know she is the best in the world, and to be the best you have to beat the best. So I’m coming in with the most excited and anticipated mindset that I can.”

Night 1 (April 7) airs on the USA Network and Night 2 (April 8) streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. (WWE Network everywhere else).

Below is the updated card:

NXT Championship

Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT Women’s Championship (Night 1)

Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Cruiserweight Unification Match

Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar