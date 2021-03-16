Paul Heyman recently spoke with GiveMeSport and said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is just one of many big names contacting him about potential matches against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind,” Heyman said. “Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many.”

Heyman did the interview in character but claimed that stars from around the sports world are looking to main event WrestleMania with The Tribal Chief.

“Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns,” he said.

Heyman did not reveal any names, besides The Rock, but went on to praise Reigns as the most impressive name, and the central character of the WWE product.

“It would sound like I’m bragging and I don’t feel the need to embellish the reputation that Roman Reigns is building at this moment with his groundbreaking performances every single week,” Heyman said. “It would just be me name-dropping and from my perspective, there’s not a name I can deliver to you that’s as impressive as the central character in WWE’s modern-day presentation – Roman Reigns.

“He’s the star. He’s the be-all and end-all. He’s the attraction for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns vs fill in the blank.”

Reigns is currently scheduled to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37 in April, but first he must defend against Daniel Bryan at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The Special Enforcer in that match will be Edge or Jey Uso. The winner at Fastlane will then face Edge at WrestleMania.