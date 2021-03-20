On today’s Talking Smack, panelist Paul Heyman concluded the show as the final guest where he took a moment to congratulate his former rival, Eric Bischoff, on becoming the second inductee at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

“I presume this will surprise a lot of people. I don’t think the WWE Hall of Fame is complete without Eric Bischoff,” Heyman stated about Bischoff’s induction. “This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well earned. It’s most deserved.

“The criteria to be in the WWE Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry. It would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant of an impact on this industry as almost anybody in its history.

“I respect the WWE for having the intelligence and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame. I profoundly congratulate my old rival, Eric Bischoff, for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2021.”

This year’s Hall of Fame will be taped and air on Tuesday, April 6 with both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

You can watch Paul Heyman’s full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.