Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network in the United States, has edited out several controversial segments from past WWE events.

Peacock has removed the backstage segment from Survivor Series 2005 where Vince McMahon used the N-Word while interacting with John Cena.

The infamous WrestleMania VI match between WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Bad News Brown has also been removed from the streaming service. In the promos leading up to that match, Piper started sporting a blackface. He also wrestled with half of his body painted in black.

There’s no word yet on what other controversial content will be removed on the Peacock service.