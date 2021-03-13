As noted earlier, both Miro and Kip Sabian reacted to Jim Cornette’s comments about Penelope Ford on his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast.

Now Penelope Ford has taken to social media to comment, tweeting that Cornette has called her a slut multiple times before. She also wrote about his wife.

She wrote, “I mean he has multiple times… but he lets people f–k his wife while he watches, so what does he think of her… but she’s probably the only person besides himself he feels bad for because his little d–k can’t please her after five blue chews & needs other men to do it for him.”

While reviewing last week’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Cornette said, “He [Miro] does this stupid s—, and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a kid that looks like he’s in middle school and his slutty girlfriend.” His full comment can be read here.