Batista took to Instagram to show off his new tattoo.

The tattoo is of Medusa, the Gorgon from Greek mythology that turned anyone who looked directly into her eyes to stone.

He captioned the below photo, “There’s a new lady in my life. #Medusa 🥰”

The WWE Hall of Famer had his final match at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Triple H. The day after the event, he announced his retirement from wrestling.