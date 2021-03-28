AEW’s Griff Garrison announced yesterday that he got engaged to his girlfriend, Frannie Jones.
Garrison tweeted a photo with the caption, “Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to spend the rest of my life with someone I love is the greatest blessing that I could have ever received. I’m so excited for you to take my last name, I love you”
The official Twitter account of AEW also congratulated Griff.
Garrison is part of Varsity Blondes with Brian Pillman Jr.
