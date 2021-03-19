WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green and WWE NXT Superstar Santana Garrett are among those backstage at Tropicana Field for tonight’s Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

As seen in the tweets below, Green and Garrett both tweeted backstage photos from the show.

Green tweeted blue heart emojis while Garrett wrote, “Feeling BLUE. [blue heart emoji] @WWE #wwe #wwesmackdown #SD #smackdown #santanagarrett”

As noted earlier, Green was recently cleared to compete after suffering an injury back in November on the final SmackDown before Survivor Series. There is no word on when she will be brought back, but she is medically cleared.

Garrett has not wrestled since participating in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match back in January. Her last NXT TV match came during Night 2 of the Great American Bash special back in July 2020, when she lost to Mercedes Martinez.

Stay tuned for more. You can see their full tweets below: