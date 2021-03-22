Sheamus took to Twitter after last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to show off the various scrapes and welts on his back.

Fastlane saw Sheamus lose a brutal No Holds Barred match to Drew McIntyre, which left both Superstars with marks all over their bodies. Sheamus tweeted after the loss and said fans just witnessed the real main event of WrestleMania 37.

“You just witnessed the main event of Wrestlemania… 20 days early. #WWEFastlane #topthat,” he wrote.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus at WrestleMania 37, but McIntyre is scheduled to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre has not responded to Sheamus’ tweet as of this writing.

It’s interesting to note that WWE never posted an individual clip from the Sheamus vs. McIntyre match as they did with the other Fastlane bouts.

You can see Sheamus’ full tweet with photo below, along with highlights from Fastlane: