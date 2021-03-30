WWE Legend Jerry Lawler will once again host the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.

Lawler took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he is hosting the 2020 induction ceremony, which taped today. He did not mention hosting the 2021 taping, but it’s likely.

WWE began taping the 2020 induction ceremony this afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Hall of Fame tapings will continue on Thursday, likely with the 2021 induction.

You can see Hall of Fame tapings photos below, courtesy of Lawler and 2020 inductees The Bella Twins. Nikki Bella revealed the custom title plates and custom Hall of Fame ring that they received with their induction.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes, along with photos from Lawler and The Bellas:

2021 CLASS:

* The Great Khali

* Kane

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam

* Titus O’Neil – Warrior Award (to be confirmed by WWE)

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

* William Shatner – Celebrity Wing