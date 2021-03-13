Today was the PROGRESS Wrestling event, Chapter 106: Stick A Pony In Me Pockey. PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir successfully defended the title against Luke Jacobs. Cara Noir has been champion since January 2020, where he Defeated Ilja Dragunov, Kyle Fletcher, and Paul Robinson in a four-way match to win the vacant title at Chapter 101: Dalmatians.

Below are the results of PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 106:

* Millie McKenzie defeated Lana Austin

* Gene Munny defeated TK Cooper

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated North West Strong (Ethan Allen & Chris Ridgeway)

* Spike Trivet defeated Chuck Mambo

* Kanji defeated Gisele Shaw

PROGRESS World Championship Match:

Cara Noir (c) defeated Luke Jacobs (w/Chris Ridgeway & Ethan Allen)

The event was available to stream on WWE Network.