WWE RAW Superstars Randy Orton and T-BAR have hit back at rapper Soulja Boy for calling WWE “fake” on Twitter.

On Sunday, Soulja Boy tweeted that the “Rap game is faker than WWE.”

T-BAR responded, “Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago.”

Orton noticed T-BAR’s response to the rapper and went off on a tirade late Monday night.

“Fake? Dare this p—k to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b—h when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a b—h ass…”

Soulja Boy responded to Orton: “Do u know who the f–k I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????”

Orton then replied, “‘Crank that’ came out in ’07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that s**t all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? F–k that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya.”

Initially, Soulja Boy didn’t seem too offended by T-BAR’s response. He actually laid down a lighthearted challenge to the RETRIBUTION member.

However, things clearly got out of control after Orton stepped in. The Viper also said that current WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny “would beat the f–k” out of Soulja Boy if they ever wrestled.

