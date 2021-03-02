Kerrie, the mother of WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce, is apparently tired of seeing Charlotte Flair in the spotlight.

She made that clear while reacting to Charlotte’s promo on this week’s RAW. The Queen said she wants to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

While responding to the promo, Kerrie wrote, “Of course you do. How about giving others a try 😪.”

Royce and Lacey Evans had formed a tag team in recent months on RAW. However, with Evans being written off TV due to her pregnancy, it seems like Royce is on her own again. Her last singles match on RAW came on the Jan. 18 edition RAW when she lost to Charlotte.

As noted, Asuka missed RAW after taking a rough kick to the face from Shayna Baszler last week. She is reportedly injured and could possibly be out of action for a few more weeks. Charlotte had previously ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34.

See below for a screenshot of Kerrie’s tweet [h/t/ Reddit]: