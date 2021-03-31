MLW announced today that Ray Flores will be joining the broadcast team for Never Say Never.

Flores will be joining the MLW broadcast team of Jared St. Laurent, Alicia Atout, and Rich Bocchini.

Over the past several years, Flores has been featured doing play by play commentary and ring announcing on Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, PPV, FS1, Showtime Sports digital platforms, DAZN, MSG, Setanta Sports, SKY Sports, BoxNation, the Active Channel, AXS TV, Galavision, and Telefutura.

In 2017, He was the in-arena host for the Mayweather/McGregor world press tour.

Below is the line-up for Never Say Never:

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Grudge Match:

Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

The free event is tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.