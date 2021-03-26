As noted, Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW.

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes announced earlier Thursday that AEW Chairman Tony Khan had “upgraded” Velvet’s contract, giving her a full-time spot on the roster. Although it’s unclear what the terms of an “upgraded contract” are, one would assume Velvet was under some of sort of per-appearance deal before.

An emotional Velvet took to Twitter to thank her “AEW Family” for the opportunity and assured fans that she is just getting started on her journey.

She wrote, “Can’t even find the words to describe how I’m feeling. Beyond grateful. Thank you to my AEW family for this amazing opportunity and for all the guidance and help I’ve received through this journey. It’s only the beginning. Proud to announce I’m officially #ALLELITE.”

Velvet was in the spotlight earlier this month when she and Cody teamed up against Jade Cargill and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal on AEW Dynamite. Since that match, she has registered some victories on AEW Dark: Elevation.

