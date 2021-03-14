Former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle was recently on the It’s My House Podcast. Michelle took on Candice LeRae at the MYC, and she reflected on that experience.

“I wish that I had more TV experience because during that time I didn’t have any,” Michelle admitted. “I had Japanese TV experience but not TV experience like WWE, Impact or the learning of how, where to move and all the other stuff. So that was my negative, and I’m a critic, but being in the ring with Candice is like — she’s fabulous, and she’s strong. You know when I first took her forearms, I’m like, oh! It legit knocked the wind out of me, I left my body that day!

“I actually had a lot of fun. I wish that I was able to have more experience just like her. She has 15 years of experience on me. Of course I’m gonna be annihilated by this one! Here’s me there like a little smidgen of experience, and then here’s this one and they come in with 15 years, boom. I’m like yeah, it’s written on the walls. She is a firecracker, she is as sweet as can be, but the moment that you get into the ring, she will annihilate you.”

Michelle’s husband is WWE NXT star Drake Maverick. Michelle talked about if there have been any problems with her working on Impact and AEW Dark while Maverick is still with WWE.

“Honestly, I think a lot of people think there’s some negativity or some backlash because my husband’s with WWE and I have wrestled with WWE, Impact and AEW. There’s none,” Michelle said. “It wouldn’t matter if you were, let’s just say for a prime example, if I was working for Booz Allen Hamilton, and someone was working for Lockheed Martin. Yeah, we’re married but working for two different competitor companies.

“It is kind of silly to think that oh there’s going to be some type of huge issue because two married individuals working for the enemies of their company… it’s kind of silly, they’re non-existent. We’re at home, and we’re still acting like everyday normal husband and wives. Its just a job.”