Even though Renee Paquette isn’t a regular fixture on pro wrestling television anymore, that doesn’t mean she is not a fan.

The WWE alum, known to fans as Renee Young, is regularly live tweeting during shows, as well as welcoming guests on her successful podcast “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.” She also reunited the FS1 crew for a special Royal Rumble edition of Backstage.

Aside from that mom-to-be recently made the rare trip away from home to Jacksonville in March for Revolution. It’s where her husband Jon Moxley, a top AEW star, faced Kenny Omega in the main event exploding barbed wire death match. For Paquette, watching form the proverbial sidelines does take some getting used to.

“It’s such a welcoming environment,” she said of the atmosphere backstage,” she said. ““Tony Khan is an exceptional human being. Any time you get to hang out with him and his girlfriend, it’s fun to get to see those familiar faces and hang out. As far as, a working environment goes. It’s so different for me because I just show up as Jon’s wife.

“I don’t have to work. I’m not doing anything. I get to hang out and enjoy it all. That part is really cool to go there as a fan and enjoy the shows and what everyone is doing there. I also like working. So it’s different compared to working with WWE where it’s what I am doing today? What do I have going on? Hair and makeup, be part of the big production. It’s funny to be the fly on the wall. I get antsy like I should be doing something. I feel like I should be doing something.”

When it comes to the “Wednesday Night War,” she admittedly can feel the divide between WWE and AEW fans. Although it’s hard to understand why considering being in the same community that appreciates pro wrestling.

“People seem to have drawn that line in the sand and chosen the side they want to be on,” she said. “It is funny because it is all wrestling, but it’s totally different strokes for different folks. Everyone has the thing that they really really love and are passionate about that. Everyone wants to nitpick as well. That sort of comes with not only wrestling , but anything people are fans of.

“They love to go on and have these conversations whether it’s a TV show you like or a movie you’re into. People love to have their opinion and voice their opinion. It turns into a whole argument. It’s insane. I guess it’s the passionate side of things. You respect people who go to bat either way. If they are huge fans, people are going to come out swinging for you. If they are on the other side and rather complain about things or look at it through a very critical lens. That’s their prerogative as well.”

Listen to “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” anywhere you listen to podcasts. New episodes drop Tuesdays and Thursdays with video versions available on YouTube. Her “Messy in the Kitchen” cookbook is available for preorder before the May 18 release date on Amazon. You can find the full audio from Renee’s interview below: