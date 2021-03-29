Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski to promote tonight’s WWE RAW, where she will sign her WrestleMania 37 contract with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Ripley talked about how she spent the past several weeks at catering while WWE aired “coming soon” vignettes for her debut, and how Asuka called her out for WrestleMania 37. She was asked how the past few weeks have been.

“(Laughs) So, it’s actually kind of funny,” Ripley sais. “My last few weeks have actually just been in catering. I’ve just been going to the Raw shows and I’ve just been chilling in catering, not really knowing what was really going on with me or what they had planned. I just was eating too much (laughs) and that’s pretty much how it went for like weeks and then last week I found out, I want to say around 4 p.m., what was going on. Man, it was a shock to me as much as it is to everyone else. I was super surprised, super excited.

“I guess, Asuka has been putting over in few interviews that she wanted to wrestle me for a long time and vice versa. I’ve also been saying she’s someone I’ve watched for a long, long time and always looked up to and thought was amazing at what she did. I’m very happy that this match is being planned because I think it’s gonna be a great one.”

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka had been rumored for WrestleMania 37 but Flair took time off after testing positive for COVID-19, and WWE went with Ripley vs. Asuka. Ripley was asked if she would welcome the idea of a WrestleMania 37 Triple Threat with Flair, or maybe for her own personal story to bring it full circle at a WrestleMania with Flair also.

“I’d be down for the match if she got added, but also in a selfish way I really want to have a one-on-one match with Asuka,” Ripley said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted for a long, long time. I’ve always wanted to step in the ring with Asuka and we haven’t had a one-on-one match ever. So I think there is that it factor that everyone is really excited about.

“If Charlotte gets added to the match, I’m still not going to complain. It’s still going to be a fantastic match and it’s going to be a fantastic story. So I guess we will just see what happens. She always has her way, like you said, she’ll probably end up in it but that’s not my call to make. So I’ll be happy either way. I’m just happy to have a match at WrestleMania and I think it’s still gonna be great whether it has Charlotte in it or not.”