Rhea Ripley appeared on RAW Talk tonight to address her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

Earlier on RAW, Ripley challenged Asuka to a title match in her official main roster debut. Asuka accepted the challenge and the match was made official a little later.

“Asuka says that I’m not ready for her, but is Asuka really ready for Rhea Ripley? That’s the main question we have here,” said Ripley, the newest addition to the WWE RAW roster.

When asked what she had learned from her loss to Charlotte Flair at last year’s WrestleMania 36, an annoyed-looking Ripley said, “What have I learned from WrestleMania? Wouldn’t you like to know? My secrets are mine, that’s my information, and everyone else’s to find out when I’m in the ring – brutalizing whoever I’m in there with.”

She continued, “I’m not gonna spill my stuff on the table. What if Asuka is watching right now? Then, she’s gonna know all my tactics and plans. I’m not an open book. You can watch me and find out.”

Ripley appeared to display heelish tendencies during her interview, dissing Xavier Woods repeatedly and also mocking Kevin Patrick, the new host of RAW Talk. As reported by PWInsider, the current plan is for Ripley to portray a heel character on RAW.