Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will be spotlighted in an upcoming episode of the WWE Icons docuseries airing on the WWE Network.

Speaking with The Dropkick Podcast, RVD says he’s very excited for fans to get to see it.

“The [documentary] is going to be so f–king good,” Van Dam said. “People are gonna love it, I really enjoyed filming it. I might be done, I don’t know if I am right now, but they’re still interviewing other people to get to know you via second hand perspective. We filmed some really cool s–t. When people see it they’re gonna be amazed. They’re gonna be like, ‘Why the f–k isn’t RVD in the ring right now?’ It tells my story you know. I mean Katie’s in it a lot of course and they really showcase my story and what she is in my story.”

As RVD noted, this documentary is going to make fans ask for an in-ring return. While Van Dam departed Impact Wrestling late last year, he is not done in the squared circle just yet. As for a potential WWE return, RVD emphasized it would have to be under a different schedule.

“One thing that I know is that there’s no way that I would ever go back to the schedule that I was on,” Van Dam said. “You know what I mean? Right now, the pandemic, it doesn’t look like anybody’s doing that schedule but I don’t expect that to last that much longer. Looks like my perspective is like the world is starting to open back up again and so I expect there to be some shows. In fact, I’m booked on a show coming up: Frontline Pro April 3rd in Wisconsin.

“But you know money talks, you know what I mean? Like if it was right then it’s worth it, but definitely I don’t have any interest in being, you know [full-time]. I don’t get excited about working with young kids, I don’t miss being in the ring, I don’t care. If it’s worth it, it’s worth it. It’s not that I don’t care, but It’s just you know I go with the flow and that’s how I make my decisions. I wouldn’t hold my breath to see me wrestle on TV again.”