Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will be spotlighted in an upcoming episode of the WWE Icons docuseries airing on the WWE Network.

Speaking with The Dropkick Podcast, RVD discussed signing with WW, where he found success as a singles star. While Van Dam was a very unique character, his move-set occasionally got him compared to the late Eddie Guerrero. RVD said he pushed back on the comparisons, but that didn’t stop WWE from trying to alter his character.

“I was resisting it because I didn’t want to change,” Van Dam said. “And you know, I had everything, but one time they wanted me to get rid of my airbrush outfits. WWE wanted to make me outfits that were made out of material like Kurt Angle’s and you can see pictures of it because it’s black and has a red dragon, it’s so basic.”

When RVD first jumped to WWE, he revealed he was supposed to work a romantic storyline with Stephanie McMahon. RVD revealed that the angle did not happen because of his girlfriend at the time, and noted that his real-life persona was too intertwined with his wrestling character.

“Something that comes to mind is when I first got there they wanted me to do a bit of a romance angle with Stephanie and myself. And my evil ex was like the most insecure b—h on the planet and I was like thinking, ‘oh my God, this gonna cost me so much grief at home.’ We had a talk, me and Stephanie, and she said, ‘you know, just think of this like you’re an actor’. I was like, ‘that’s cool, except you call me Joe Blow because I’ve been Rob Van Dam for the last ten years’.”

RVD will be spotlighted in an upcoming episode of the WWE Icons docuseries airing on the WWE Network. As for his future, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he is working on his own podcast.

“I am preparing to start streaming on one or two platforms,” Van Dam said. “It’s called RV Theology.”