A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Shane Taylor and ROH World Champion Rush prior to the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage McKay talks about tonight’s match between Shane Taylor and ROH World Champion Rush.

A video package is shown on the teams of Kenny King & Dragon Lee and The Foundation (Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham).

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

Dragon Lee & Kenny King (with Amy Rose) make their entrance. The Foundation’s ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham make their entrance. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams accompany Lethal & Gresham to the stage before heading to the back.

ROH Tag Team Championship – Pure Rules Match:

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dragon Lee & Kenny King

Gresham and Lee exchange wrist-locks. Lee briefly locks in a headlock on Gresham. Gresham reverses out into another wrist-lock on Lee. Lee elbows Gresham in the face. Lee and Gresham eventually exchange waist-locks. Gresham pulls Lee to the mat via his mask. Gresham stomps on the arm of Lee. Lethal breaks up a roll-up pinball attempt by Lee on Gresham. Gresham sends King out of the ring. King pulls Lethal out of the ring as Lee hits a Tombstone Piledriver on Gresham. Lee connects with a knee to the back of the head of Gresham. Lee pins Gresham for a two count. Lethal sends King out of the ring. Lethal goes for a Suicide Dive and inadvertently connects with Amy Rose. Lee connects with a forearm to Lethal. Lee pins Lethal for the three count.

Winners And New ROH Tag-Team Champions: Kenny King & Dragon Lee

A video package is shown on Rush & Shane Taylor.

Shane Taylor (with Moses & Kaun) ,and ROH World Champion Rush make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Rush (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Lee ducks a clothesline attempt by Taylor. Taylor locks in a waist-lock on Lee. Lee briefly locks in a waist-lock on Taylor. They lock up again. Taylor hits a shoulder-block on Lee. Lee eventually stomps on Taylor in the corner several times. Rush turns around to hit the opposite turnbuckle and inadvertently takes out the referee. La Bestia Del Ring comes out to the ring with a chair for Rush. King gets in the ring and has words with Rush. King takes the chair from Rush. King takes a swing with the chair at Rush, Rush ducks it and King connects with the chair shot to the face of Taylor. Rush connects with a running forearm to Taylor. Rush hits his Bull’s Horns finisher on Taylor in the corner. Rush pins Taylor for the win.

Winner: Rush

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.