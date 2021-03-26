Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show! The show takes place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland at 9 pm ET.

The PPV streams on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

There is also an Hour One pre-show at 8 pm ET the airs for free via HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and other channels carrying the pay-per-view.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rush (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny King (c) vs. Tracy Williams

ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bestia del Ring and Kenny King (c) vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Flip Gordon vs. Mark Briscoe

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (PRE-SHOW)

Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. MexiSquad

PRE-SHOW

Brian Johnson vs. Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. LSG