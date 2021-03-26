Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show! The show takes place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland at 9 pm ET.
The PPV streams on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
There is also an Hour One pre-show at 8 pm ET the airs for free via HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and other channels carrying the pay-per-view.
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rush (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny King (c) vs. Tracy Williams
ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bestia del Ring and Kenny King (c) vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams
UNSANCTIONED MATCH
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Flip Gordon vs. Mark Briscoe
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (PRE-SHOW)
Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. MexiSquad
PRE-SHOW
Brian Johnson vs. Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. LSG