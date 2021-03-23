Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual opening signature video package. McKay plugs the opening match.

A video package is shown on Elis Isom and Rey Horus.

Eli Isom and Rey Horus make their entrances.

Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus

They lock up. Isom backs Horus to the corner. They exchange waist-locks and wrist-locks. Horus eventually heads for the top turnbuckle. Isom runs towards Horus as Horus leaps off the top rope. Horus rolls through. Horus hits the ropes before locking in a neck lock on Isom. Isom blocks it and hits a brain-buster on Horus. Isom pins Horus for the three count.

Winner: Eli Isom

A video package is shown on EC3 and Jay Briscoe’s feud.

La Faccion Ingobernable makes their entrance.

The Foundation’s Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, Rhett Titus & Jonathan Gresham make their entrance.

The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. La Faction ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia Del Ring & Kenny King)

Williams and Bestia lock up. Bestia backs Williams to the ropes. Bestia strikes Williams. Williams and Bestia exchange chops to the chest. Williams connects with a back elbow to the face of Bestia. Bestia clotheslines Williams. Gresham eventually hits a Springboard Moonsault on King. Gresham hits a Sent-on to the outside on his opponents. La Bestia Del Ring hits a pile-driver on Williams. La Bestia Del Ring pins Williams for the win.

Winners: La Faction ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, La Bestia Del Ring & Kenny King)

ROH’s 19th Anniversary Show is hyped as this week’s show comes to a close.