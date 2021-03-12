Ring of Honor has announced the World Six-Man Tag Team Titles match for the upcoming ROH 19th Anniversary show.

It was just announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus) at the big event. MexiSquad just dropped the titles to STP last month.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night. The four-hour event will begin with the Hour One show, which airs for free at 8pm on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe