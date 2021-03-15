Ring of Honor has announced an Unsanctioned Match for their upcoming 19th Anniversary Show.

Matt Taven will face Vincent in the Unsanctioned Match. It will take place at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusettes, to play off the history between the two as they trained together at the Lock-Up Wrestling Academy and wrestled for Top Rope Promotions in the same venue.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26, and the rest of the card will be held at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night. The four-hour event will begin with the Hour One show, which airs for free at 8pm on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Unsanctioned Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusettes.