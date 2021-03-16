Ring of Honor has announced three new matches for their upcoming 19th Anniversary Show.

It was announced on the latest edition of ROH Week By Week that ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Dak Draper at the big 19th anniversary event.

ROH has also announced two singles matches for the 19th Anniversary Show – Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle, and Flip Gordon vs. Mark Briscoe.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night. The four-hour event will begin with the Hour One show, which airs for free at 8pm on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card, along with this week’s ROH Week By Week episode:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Unsanctioned Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods