Quinn McKay checks in after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay hypes tonight’s show.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

Beer City Bruiser and Mike Bennett make their entrances.

Mike Bennett vs. Beer City Bruiser

As Bennett is sitting on the apron, Bruiser drives his hip into the neck of Bennett, sending him to ringside. Bruiser strikes Bennett. Bruiser sends Bennett over the ringside barrier. Bennett strikes Bruiser. Bennett climbs up onto the barrier. Bennett hits a double axe handle from off the barrier on Bennett. Bennett strikes Bruiser several times. Bruiser clubs the back of Bennett. Bruiser rolls Bennett back into the ring. Bruiser gets into the ring. Bennett chops and strikes Bruiser. Bennett hits the ropes. Bennett goes for a hip toss, Bruiser blocks it. Bruiser goes for a hip toss of his own. Bennett blocks it. Bruiser drives his knee into the midsection of Bennett. Bruiser hits a DDT on Bennett. Bruiser eventually hits another DDT on Bennett. Bruiser pins Bennett for a two count as Bennett gets his foot on the ropes. Bruiser grabs a red bottle from under the ring and breaks it on the ring post. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: No Contest

Matt Taven comes to the ring and strikes Bruiser several times. Taven super kicks Bruiser. Taven and Bennett stand tall as Bruiser makes his exit heading into a commercial break.

Dante Caballero and Will Ferrera make their entrances. The next contest is a Pure Rules Gauntlet Match. Six men will be in the match and each has a 15-Minute time limit.

Pure Rules Gauntlet Match:

Dante Caballero Vs. Will Ferrara Vs. World Famous CB Vs. Eric Martin Vs. Wheeler Yuta Vs. Fred Yehi

Ferrara and Caballero lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Ferrara eventually goes for a Crucifix roll-up and gets a two count. Caballero rolls backward and gets to his feet with Ferrara on his shoulders in a Fireman’s Carry position. Caballero drops Ferrara on to his knee. Caballero connects with a single-leg dropkick. Ferrara sweeps Caballero with a double-leg into a pin attempt and gets the three count. World Famous CB makes his entrance.

After a brief back and forth, they lock up. Ferrara eventually gets a face-lock locked in on CB. CB gets his foot on the rope to break it. Ferrara spikes CB’s elbow on his own shoulder. CB takes Ferrara to the mat with a single-leg takedown. CB hits a Powerbomb on Ferrara. CB pins Ferrara to advance. Eric Martin makes his entrance.

Martin locks a headlock on CB. Martin takes CB to the mat with a headlock takeover. CB gets out of it with a head-scissors on Martin. Martin eventually strikes CB and hits the ropes. CB hits a headlock takeover on Martin. CB locks his legs around the arms of Martin, while simultaneously locking in a leg lock. Martin taps out, CB advances again. Wheeler Yuta makes his entrance.

CB rolls Yuta up twice for pair of two counts. CB gets another two count with a backslide on Yuta. CB eventually headbutts the stomach of Yuta. CB connects with several forearms on Yuta. Wheeler hits the ropes. Yuta hits an Inverted Atomic Drop on CB. Yuta connects with an Ensiguri on CB. Yuta hits a German Suplex on CB. Yuta kips up. Yuta goes to the top rope. Yuta comes off the top rope with a DDT on CB. Yuta pins CB to advance. Fred Yehi makes his entrance.

Yuta runs towards Yehi. Yehi takes Yuta to the mat with a headlock takeover. Yehi eventually chops Yuta. They exchange waist-locks. Yuta locks in a knee-lock on Yehi. Yehi grabs the ropes to force the rope break. Yehi only has two rope breaks left, while Yuta has all three per the Pure Rules. Yuta locks in a waist-lock on Yehi. Yehi takes Yuta to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Yuta briefly locks in a head-scissors on Yehi. Yehi gets out of it. Yehi sweeps the legs of Yuta. Yehi double stomps Yuta. Yehi briefly locks in a Leg Clutch around the neck of Yuta. Yuta gets out of it. Yehi locks in the same Leg Clutch around the neck of Yuta on the opposite side of him. Yuta taps out.

Winner: Fred Yehi

Fred Yehi celebrates his win as the show comes to a close.