Over the weekend on this week’s ROH TV there was a 4-Way Match between Jay Briscoe, EC3, Matt Taven, and Jay Lethal. The winner of the match would receive a title shot against ROH World Champion Rush at the 19th Anniversary Show on March 26.

Lethal picked up the pinfall victory and is now set to face the champ later this month.

In his second reign, Rush has held the title for 369 days. Lethal will be looking to win the championship for a third time — last holding it back in 2018.

ROH’s 19th Anniversary Show is at 9 pm ET on ROH HonorClub, FITE, and traditional PPV. The Hour One pre-show begins at 8 pm ET on ROH HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and channels carrying the pay-per-view.