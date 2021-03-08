WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma. Below is video from their shopping trip to Solefly in Miami, Florida. Complex also sent us some highlights from the interview.

Reigns commented on his 2019 return to WWE action after being away fighting leukemia. He noted that he returned wearing a pair of Jordan sneakers because he was able to just be “Joe” in that segment.

“In so many ways I felt so much confidence,” Reigns said of his 2019 return. “So much gratitude within that moment. It was special and I can get into but it would probably take way too long to explain all the emotions. That was one of those situations where I was able to kind of come out of the Roman character and just be Joe. That’s why you saw me the way I was. That’s why I was wearing Jordans.”

Reigns also commented on having the best sneaker collection in his extended family. He gave credit to The Usos for having a nice collection of their own, and mentioned The Rock having his own sneakers from Under Armour.

“The Usos, they definitely have a nice selection,” Reigns said. “They’ve been rocking the 1s a lot for a long time. Dwayne [The Rock] that’s a different story, he’s making his own stuff at Under Armor. [But] far as the diversity and the throwbacks and connecting with the culture of the shoes, I’m the guy.”

Regarding in-ring action, Reigns talked about how he likes to wrestle in the Nike SFB Canvas sneakers.

“I didn’t expect all the sneakerheads to come out and really see that and talk about it,” he said. “Man, they felt good. They were lighter. The white soles… I think that’s a classic look. I don’t think that’s ever going out of style.”

You can see video of Reigns’ shopping trip with Complex below: