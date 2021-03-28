– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the most controversial moments at WrestleMania. The group included: Doink receiving help from another Doink, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Vince McMahon unite, and Seth Rollins cashing-in his MITB briefcase.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hyped his upcoming triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37. The champion will face his challengers on April 11. You can check out the latest cards for Night 1 and 2 here.

“2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania,” Reigns wrote.

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi.