WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to his omission from the official poster for WrestleMania 37, released earlier on Monday.

In his response, Rollins tweeted out a photo of the WrestleMania poster with himself photoshopped into one of the eyes [of a skull] in the backdrop. Since it is difficult to spot him on the poster, Rollins included a second slide that zooms into his Messiah pose.

Rollins wrote, “FRONT AND CENTER WRESTLEMANIA POSTER SUPERSTAR VISIONARY KING!!!! #ETV.”

The poster features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Bad Bunny, and Damien Priest, besides the winners of the 2021 Royal Rumble matches – Edge and Bianca Belair.

WWE later re-tweeted Rollins’ customized WrestleMania poster.