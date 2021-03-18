A few years ago, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls Sessions and commented on why Cesaro had failed to grab the proverbial brass ring.

At the time, McMahon said Cesaro lacked the IT factor and struggled to “connect with the fans” the way a top WWE Superstar is supposed to.

On Wednesday, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and said that McMahon was right about Cesaro.

Rollins wrote, “Cesaro is a COWARD! Used to be a really good friend and now look at him. Turned down MY HELP and now wants to RIDE MY COATTAILS INTO WRESTLEMANIA!?!! HUGE waste of potential. Doesn’t DESERVE my consideration. VINCE WAS RIGHT about him. CAN’T care MY BOOTS. Don’t @ me. #EMBRACETHEVISION.”

As noted, Rollins recently debuted his obnoxious new persona on Twitter.

Going by Rollins’ latest tweets, it seems like fans can expect a showdown between The Messiah and Cesaro at next month’s WrestleMania 37.

