Seth Rollins, who owns WrestleMania victories over Brock Lesnar and Triple H, is also the first Superstar in history to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the grandest stage of them all.

After his match against Cesaro at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 was made official on tonight’s SmackDown, Rollins took to Twitter and said he’s going to prove why he’s the best performer in Mania history.

Rollins wrote, “I’m going to DEMOLISH that LOSER CESARO on the GRANDEST STAGE!! And prove ONCE AGAIN why I am the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA PERFORMER of ALL TIME!! @ ME COWARDS!!”

Cesaro is set for his first-ever prominent singles match at WWE’s biggest show of the year. He defeated Drew Gulak on last year’s kickoff show.

With three more matches made official, you can Click Here to see the updated WrestleMaia 37 card.

See below for Rollins’ tweet: