WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins posted several tweets after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

In one of his tweets, Rollins praised his fellow WWE Superstars for busting their humps and proving why WWE features “the best wrestling in the world.”

Rollins wrote, “WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT!#proud #WWEFastlane.”

In another tweet, Rollins addressed his rival Cesaro and hoped that the Swiss Cyborg witnessed his “masterpiece” of a match against Nakamura.

“I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN!”

Meanwhile, Rollins also noted how social media loves him due to his drip, both inside and outside the ring.

In a backstage interview after Fastlane, Rollins said, “Twitter loves the drip. They love my drip. Did you see my pre-Fastlane drip? They also loved my in-ring drip. But I am not sure if Shinsuke Nakamura loved it [laughs].”

Rollins is rumored to face Cesaro at next month’s WrestleMania 37.

See below for his tweets:

