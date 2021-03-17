AEW announced on Tuesday that planned Dynamite shows for Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The Dynamite show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania originally set for April 7 and has been rescheduled for October 6, 2021. It will be at the Liacouras Center.

The show in Boston, Massachusetts at the Agganis Arena on April 27 has been rescheduled for September 8, 2021.

The Rochester, New York event at the Blue Cross Arena on June 16 has been rescheduled for September 29, 2021.

Fans who already bought tickets can either get a refund via the point of purchase or will have their original tickets valid for admission to the new date.