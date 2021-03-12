AEW has announced matches for next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” premiere episode on YouTube.

As noted before, Riho vs. Maki Itoh will be featured in the main event. AEW has announced that Lee Johnson will be featured as the AEW Rising Star. It looks like the AEW Rising Star will be a weekly segment on the show. 11 other matches have been announced.

Elevation will air each Monday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone will be on the announce team.

The following matches have been announced for Monday’s premiere episode:

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

* Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

* Big Swole vs. Skyler Moore

* Diamante vs. Leila Grey

* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn

* QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt

* Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales and Baron Black

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and David Ali

* Lee Johnson will be featured as the AEW Rising Star

* Riho vs. Maki Itoh in the main event

Here are more matches that were announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan yesterday for #AEWDark: Elevation. Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler

Max Caster vs. Dante Martin Watch this Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/otwuUnHRhR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021

The newest team to join the Matt Hardy Empire, The Butcher & The Blade will team up with #PrivateParty to take on Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge & David Ali in a HUGE 8-man tag team match at #AEWDark: Elevation Watch Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/sGVo1wzWn6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021

The matches get more and more STACKED for #AEWDark: Elevation! Red Velvet vs. 'The Real Mean Girl' Dani Jordyn

Ray Lyn vs. Abadon

Leila Grey vs. Diamanté

Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole Watch the debut episode this Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/JVTZamYp2w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021

This Monday on the debut episode of #AEWDark: Elevation, we will feature a #AEWRisingStar, and this Monday will be the #NightmareFamily member Lee Johnson! (@BigShottyLee) Watch the debut episode this Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 #AEWElevation pic.twitter.com/mOUybthHDX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021

'The Best Man' Miro & Kip Sabian still need to reply to the challenge made by Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy. But, before then, they team up to face Baron Black & Vary Morales on #AEWDark: Elevation Watch the debut episode this Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/EKZ27J9w9u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021

.@realmarkostunt takes on @realmmarshall1 of the #NightamreFamily, or we hope that he's a part of the family, given the past interactions he has had with Dustin Rhodes. Watch the debut episode of #AEWDark: Elevation Monday night at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/UwWXG3MZNJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2021