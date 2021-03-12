AEW has announced matches for next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” premiere episode on YouTube.

As noted before, Riho vs. Maki Itoh will be featured in the main event. AEW has announced that Lee Johnson will be featured as the AEW Rising Star. It looks like the AEW Rising Star will be a weekly segment on the show. 11 other matches have been announced.

Elevation will air each Monday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone will be on the announce team.

The following matches have been announced for Monday’s premiere episode:

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

* Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

* Big Swole vs. Skyler Moore

* Diamante vs. Leila Grey

* Abadon vs. Ray Lyn

* QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt

* Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Vary Morales and Baron Black

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and David Ali

* Lee Johnson will be featured as the AEW Rising Star

* Riho vs. Maki Itoh in the main event