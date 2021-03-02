NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press to promote Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Shaq, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, promised he and Jade will take home the win.

“Oh, I’m winning,” Shaq said. “Guaranteed.”

The match was made after Cargill taunted Rhodes last November, about how Shaq was the real giant killer of pro wrestling. Shaq responded on TNT’s Inside The NBA and told Cody to name the place. Shaq told The AP that he can never back down from a challenge. He also mentioned being in the ring before, which came at WWE’s WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Shaq commented on what to expect this Wednesday and said he’s got a lot of moves in his arsenal.

“I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge,” Shaq said. “I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

Shaq has briefly visited The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia but has limited in-ring training. He is confident in his abilities for Wednesday’s match.

“I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it,” he said.

Shaq said Wednesday’s match will top every other match that has featured active or retired pro sports athletes, from NBA greats Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone wrestling in WCW, to NFL great Lawrence Taylor defeating Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11.

“This one will top them all,” Shaq said.