This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal made his AEW in-ring debut in a highly-rated victorious effort against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

For the match, Shaq donned a black tank top and black sweatpants. Speaking to Access Daily, Shaq revealed his simple ring attire came out of respect for the wrestling business.

“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes,” Shaq said. “Sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, The Rock, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume.

“This man challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. I’m just going sweatpants and a tank top.”

Also present during the interview was Shaq’s opponent, Cody Rhodes, who noted that the NBA star’s simple attire made him feel better about his elaborate gear.

“I feel a lot better, because I got jewels upon jewels,” Cody said. “I got quite a costume. Now I feel real good.”