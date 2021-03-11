WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and was asked about the use of leg slaps by wrestlers as someone who was known for using superkicks during his career.

It was recently reported that WWE had issued a memo on the use of leg or thigh slaps, and would be issuing fines to wrestlers to continued to use them. You can click here for that report. Signs were recently seen backstage at WWE events, reminding talents not to use the slaps, a practice that goes back decades for added sound effects.

Michaels, the master of Sweet Chin Music, was asked about his take on the use of leg slaps.

“Clearly I look back and I go, OK I did it. I just did one,” Michaels said. “I’m always of the cloth, I can remember when I started people telling me too fast, too much, too this and there’s a balance there. They were right in some respects and at the same time, the business also evolves and changes. Football isn’t played the same. Basketball isn’t played the same, so I don’t know.

“I’m somebody that embraces those changes. I feel like somewhere in the middle and balance is so important. I appreciate the style of today. I appreciate the athleticism of the performers of today. Are they perfect? No. But neither were we.”

Michaels was also asked about his behind-the-scenes work in NXT and NXT UK. He said the brand is a very big part of his life. He was asked if when he first arrived, if he thought he would be here this long as deep in and as hands-on as he has been.

“Absolutely not,” Michaels answered. “Yeah, no way (laughs). We joke that Hunter talks about it all the time. He tells people all I needed to do. He came in the door talking I’m just gonna stick my big toe in the water, I don’t want any responsibility. I’m just gonna come in and do my little thing and go about my business. He knew it would only be a matter of time before I was so entrenched in it and engrossed by it that I’d be all in. That’s exactly what happened. From the UK brand to NXT here. I am passionately and personally involved.

“It’s a very big part of my life. I sincerely feel like it’s my purpose. I have a wonderful family that understands that who supports me in that. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Regarding his future with the company, Michaels was asked if he sees himself working with NXT for a long time.

“Like I’ve been saying with the WWE for 35 years now, when they get tired of my they’ll let me know. Unless they do I’m gonna keep showing up,” he said.