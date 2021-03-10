WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and said it wouldn’t hurt if WWE NXT moved to Tuesday nights.

As we’ve noted, it’s been rumored that NXT will move to Tuesday nights on the USA Network beginning the week after WrestleMania 37, essentially ending the so-called Wednesday Night War with AEW Dynamite. This has not been confirmed, but is heavily rumored. Michaels, who also works behind-the-scenes in NXT, was asked if NXT having its own night could help grow the brand and let it stretch its wings more.

“It’s always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak,” he answered. “Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that’s everybody’s goal. I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier. It allows people to enjoy that.

“And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.”

Michaels also commented on the rumored NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, which may be announced by NXT General Manager William Regal on tonight’s show. He was asked if the titles are something that could be a good idea or needed to highlight the talent in the division.

“Is it needed? I don’t know if those things are ever needed,” Michaels said. “To your point, we certainly have the depth. I know it sometimes sounds a bit cliché, everyone knows NXT we have the absolute greatest, No. 1 women’s division on the planet. There’s not even another feasible argument to make. We have the most talented young ladies within NXT.

“Look I think it’s certainly something we can begin to think about or begin to talk about. I do believe the depth is there. Look every time you do that it could always be challenging. I think that’s something we enjoy here. I do know that from a creative standpoint we enjoy challenges. I know our talent does. But I would be comfortable saying I think we certainly have the depth for it. Those are all decisions that are all sort of above me at this point. I’d certainly back it.”