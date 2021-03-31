Plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 have been revealed.

The current plan is for Night One of WrestleMania 37 to feature a multi-team match, according to PWInsider. It looks to be a four-team match, but that could change. The winners from that match will advance to Night Two of WrestleMania 37 to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE taped the WrestleMania go-home edition of RAW today from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and material to build to these matches was filmed.

Based on recent WWE TV happenings, potential teams for the #1 contender’s match include Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, plus Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, among others.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card with the two non-confirmed matches:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Multi-Team #1 Contender’s Match

Teams TBA (Possibly Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke)

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One winner vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn