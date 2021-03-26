Stardom and Rev-Pro wrestler Bobbi Tyler apparently has signed with WWE, though as of this writing, WWE has not officially confirmed her status with the company.

PWInsider was first to report that Tyler changed her social media handles tonight to @StevieTurnerWWE.

Her Instagram bio also now says, “NXT UK.”

Bobbi Tyler made her pro wrestling debut in 2016. While in Stardom, Tyler was a member of the Tokyo Cyber Squad.

She also wrestled in other promotions such as International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom, Ultimate Pro Wrestling, House Of Glory, Pro Wrestling Pride, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Ultimate British Wrestling.

